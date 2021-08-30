ST. LOUIS (WAND) - The City of St. Louis has extended its mask mandate to late September.
According to KSDK, the mandate will be in place through Sept. 29 following a unanimous Board of Alderman vote. The measure was first issued on July 26.
As part of the order, people 5 and older must wear masks in indoor public places and on public transportation. There are exceptions for people with documented medical and behavioral health conditions that prevent a person from having a mask on, and people who are eating food or drinking while sitting down in a bar or restaurant.
The order was issued in conjunction with St. Louis County. Following a lawsuit from the Missouri attorney general, a judge held up the county mask order.
