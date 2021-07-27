(WAND) -McCormick & Company Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of multiple seasoning products due to possible salmonella contamination.
Affected products include McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.
There have been no illnesses reported. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and other people who have weakened immune systems. Healthy people who are infected often have fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the organism can get into the bloodstream and produce more severe illnesses.
A press release said the FDA brought this potential risk to McCormick's attention during routine testing.
"McCormick has alerted customers and grocery outlets to remove the product with the affected date codes from store shelves and distribution centers immediately, and to destroy this product in a manner that would prevent any further consumption," the release said. "Consumers do not need to return the product to the store where it was purchased. Instead, consumers are urged to dispose of the recalled product and its container. Please contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867, weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Eastern Time), for a replacement or full refund, and with general inquires."
The four products involved include:
McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle
UPC NUMBER: 052100049731
MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K
McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle
UPC NUMBER: 052100038254
MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H
McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle
UPC NUMBER: 52100325743
MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H
Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle
UPC NUMBER: 066200021047
MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520
AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06
Shipping information for the affected products includes:
SHIPPING DATES: June 20, 2021 through July 21, 2021
STATES SHIPPED TO: AL, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI
INTERNATIONALLY SHIPPED TO: Bermuda, Canada
