DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Meals on Wheels program in Decatur is looking for more volunteers as it prepares to expand and add more routes.
Meals on Wheels, run by Catholic Charities, serves meals to more than 400 homebound senior citizens each weekday. It requires the services of more than 100 volunteers each week to deliver meals to homes in Macon County.
“We are the largest home delivery meal program in five-counties and we are the only meal delivery program in Macon County for seniors,” said Laura Cullison of Catholic Charities.
Gary Bachman has volunteered for 14 years delivering meals directly to homes.
“You get to know them by their first name and they get to know you,” Bachman stated. “Some of these people I’m the only person they may see all day.”
Meals are prepared each day by Decatur Memorial Hospital. If you would like to volunteer contact Catholic Charities in Decatur.