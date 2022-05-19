SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois expanded protections for sexual violence survivors in the military under a new law.
Senate Bill 257 makes changes but growing the authority of military protection orders to beyond military locations. This would give survivors full protection, no matter where they are located, and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions. There will be more employment protections for survivors as they recover.
If a service member is a sexual violence victim or survivor, they will be protected under this law as both a service member and a member of the community where they live.
“For far too long, our servicemembers who’ve survived sexual violence have not had the protection they deserve. And far too often, sexual violence in the military goes underreported due to inadequate support and fears of retaliation,” said Pritzker. “That’s why this bill expands protections for survivors beyond the workplace. Illinois will continue to lead by example—prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of our survivors, while holding perpetrators accountable. I am thankful to Senator Munoz and Representative Kifowit for their partnership in providing survivors of sexual violence with the support, compassion, and justice they deserve.”
“Everyone has the right to be and feel safe at work, at home, and in their communities. Prioritizing support for our women veterans and expanding protections for survivors of sexual violence is how we uplift that mission, and this landmark legislation shows that we stand with them,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “As chair of the Military Economic Development Committee, I am proud of this critical step in the work to show compassion and support for those who valiantly serve.”
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.