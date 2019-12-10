DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Teaching assistants will have to wait until Dec. 17 to find out if union leaders and Decatur Public School board members can come to an agreement.
This is after a brief strike and two mediation meetings.
Usually, union members and supporters are seen rallying and chanting. However, their latest approach was calm. They stood outside the entrance of The Hope Academy and held what they called a 'silent vigil'.
Parents, on the other hand, continue to be outspoken. Canzetta Jackson, a Decatur parent, stressed how the union and the school board need to come to an agreement.
"They are just as important as what the teachers are," Jackson said. "We need to come to some type of agreement as soon as possible."
DFTA recently submitted a proposal for the school board that was supposed to be reviewed Dec. 10.