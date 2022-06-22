CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - June is recognized as Men's Health Month. With many diseases to be on the lookout for, heart disease, cancer, and strokes make up the most common causes of death in men.
Medical Director of Safe Works Illinois, Dr. David Fletcher is happy to see men's health finally getting some attention.
Fletcher has worked all around the country helping people with their medical needs. He's an advocate for men's health and really believes that building that relationship with your doctor and just talking to them can help you in the future.
"Have somebody that can understand your health background, know your family history, suggest preventive tests such as a colonoscopy, the prostate test, and get your cholesterol checked."
Fletcher also mentioned that men who struggle with their mental health are not alone and it isn't a sign of weakness to talk to someone or to have someone evaluate you.
Visiting your local urologist or doctor can help reduce the risk of getting these diseases or not treating them in time.
