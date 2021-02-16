SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were shot late Monday morning in Springfield.
Sangamon County deputies were called to the 800 block of W. Lenox for a shooting at 11 a.m. Monday.
Witnesses said a gray colored vehicle pulled up to the complex, and three black men got out.
Witnesses said the men went in the common doorway for apartments 850 and 860 W. Lenox.
A few minutes later witnesses heard three to four gun shots, and the three men ran out of the common doorway and got into the vehicle.
Deputies said two of the men got into the vehicle, and the vehicle left before the third man was able to get in.
They said that subject, a 28-year-old man, was shot in the left leg.
A second victim, a 37-year-old man, was found near the apartment complex. He had also been shot in the left leg.
The suspect vehicle was later found by detectives. No one was inside. It was held as evidence.
Both victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Through the investigation deputies determined that the subjects knew each other.
Anyone with more information is asked to call the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office.
