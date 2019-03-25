CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The A Cappella group, Maximum Forte, at Charleston High School just competed in the International Championship of High School A Cappella Semifinals in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Composed of 19 students and chorus director Juliane Sharp, Maximum Forte is a group, but it's a choral class offered at Charleston High School. This audition group of Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors isn't just about singing it's about creating friendships.
"We all have bounds outside of class, but I just think that whenever we get into the 7th hour, 45 minute class that's whenever we really just click and we all become this big family," explains senior, Natasha Wiley.
Seniors Natasha Wiley, Lucas Hawk, Nico Walters and Adrienne Gullion say they started singing at a young age, so when the opportunity to join the group approached them they made sure to audition.
"I auditioned for it at the end of my freshman, into my sophomore year because I though A Cappella was cool and turns out it is," explains Lucas Hawk.
For the seniors, they say it's a little emotional since it's their last year being apart of the group. However, all of them say their past years in Maximum Force have been amazing and everyone is like family.
"We definitely have grown together, not only through music, but with each other. It's something that is honestly different than any other class that they could have here at our high school because of the connection we have together," explains Nico Walters.
Maximum Forte has worked to teach students vital vocal skills, but also life skills. Most of the seniors say they've learned leadership, patience, time-management and self-confidence.
"I was terrified of the seniors and juniors (freshmen year). I wouldn't talk to them. I kept my head down and I wouldn't talk to anyone. I didn't sing out a whole lot because I was just not confident. This group (Maximum Forte) has completely turned me around and now I'm pretty much just very loud and very out there," explains Adrienne Gullion.
"This has taught me leadership and flexibility. Being a representative of this school and helping other students out," explains Hawk.
The little school that could, Maximum Forte competes against school larger than them. However, no matter their size Maximum Forte always shows us and makes the community of Charleston proud.
"We are just a group of kids that really love what we do and we have all worked very hard to get here. We are so incredibly excited to be given this opportunity and to go on to compete with these other groups and just because we are a smaller school that doesn't mean we can't take them in competition," explains Gullion.
Maximum Forte did not place at the ICHSA Semifinals, however many community members say they are so proud of group. Up next Charleston High School students will start prepping for their spring musicals.