MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcycle driver is dead after losing control of their vehicle early Friday morning.
According to a release from the Illinois State Police, 45-year-old Adam Miller was traveling on Illinois Route 123 just north of Neimeiert Road around 1:30 a.m.. Miller failed to maneuver the curve and ran off the roadway and struck an arrow road sign.
An eye witness to the crash attempted to perform CPR on Miller. Miller was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield with life threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries.
ISP continues to investigate the crash as of Friday morning.