DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist was injured in a Friday afternoon Decatur crash, firefighters said.
Responders told WAND News an adult male motorcyclist was hurt when the crash occurred at about 4:19 p.m. in the area of Water Street and Pershing Road. At least one other vehicle was involved.
The motorcyclist's injuries were described as non-life-threatening by police. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment after the crash.
The station has not yet learned what led to this crash.
This is a developing story.
