CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a parked vehicle in Charleston.
The Coles County Sheriff's Office said 43-year-old Paul M. Rosser of Paris was riding a black 2019 Harley Davidson in a westbound direction on Madison Avenue and while traveling at a high speed when he failed to maneuver around a curve in the road at 3rd Street. Authorities said the motorcycle left the road, striking two parking blocks, then re-entered Madison Avenue while traveling against traffic.
The motorcycle then hit a parked vehicle on the south side of Madison Avenue and started overturning, coming to a rest a short distance to the west.
Rosser was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Charleston police, Charleston firefighters and the Coles County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.