SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The report recently released by special counsel Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 election confirmed there was a breach of Illinois voters' information.
The News Gazette reports it was the worst election-data breach of any state in the country and Russian agents stole the personal information of more than 70,000 voters.
The Illinois State Board of Elections said it just confirms what the state already knew.
13 Russian operatives were indicted last summer in connection.
Russian hackers accessed names, addresses, birthdates, and event the last four digits of voters' Social Security numbers.
Parts of the report are blacked out.
The state has taken further steps to protect voters' identities and information, using a $13.2 million grant from the federal government that was given last year.