DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man convicted of helping cause a murder has been sentenced.
Ryan Waters, 20, was accused of helping 27-year-old Jason White in the murder of 22-year-old Zachary Hubbartt. Police found Hubbartt's body in a house in the 1200 block of East Condit Street in 2017.
Prosecutors say Waters and White worked together to trick Hubbartt into thinking he could buy marijuana from them on Aug. 27, 2017. Waters was accused of acting like he had the drugs to sell, leading to the moment of the crime. White was accused of shooting Hubbartt several times.
Waters was facing four first-degree murder charges. He initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty in December of 2021. As part of a plea agreement, some of his charges were dropped.
Waters was sentenced to 17 years in prison with 18 months mandatory supervised release. He is eligible for day to day and will get credit for time served.
