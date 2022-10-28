DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour.
Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
The concert announcement came on the heels of a capital improvement project at the theater. A Facebook post showed crews from Flannigan Contracting, LLC installing in-floor radiant heating in the previously drafty theater. The flooring system was designed by Allen Engineering. The post also thanked the Romano Company for their support in renovating the 106 year old theater.
