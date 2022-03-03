SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois lawmaker is seeking to have Michael Madigan's name and likeness taken down from the Illinois state Capitol building.
NBC affiliate WREX reports House Bill 5718 would require Madigan's name and likeness to be removed from all state properties. This would include the Capitol.
State Rep. Andrew Chesney (R) filed this bill on Thursday.
“If Democrats are serious about ridding the state of corruption then they will support efforts to remove the honors typically reserved for those who we revere, not those who perpetuated the corruption,” Chesney said.
As WAND News previously reported, Madigan has been federally indicted on 22 charges. Those charges include counts of racketeering and bribery.
