CHRISTIAN COUNTY (WAND)- The identities of two people killed in a Christian County crash have been released by authorities.
It happened Thursday night on Route 48 between Taylorville and Stonington. Taylorville woman Haley A. Shoot, 19, and Taylorville man Zaydin J. Dudra, 20, were pronounced dead at the scene after a head-on collision.
According to police, Robert M. Hodson, 46, of Taylorville, was traveling alone in a Jeep Wrangler, northbound on Route 48, near E 1550 North Road, when he entered into the southbound lane in an attempt to pass the car in front, causing a head-on collision.
Hodson was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, no valid license/expired.
Hodson is an employee of the State of Illinois as a Capitol Police Investigator. The Secretary of State's office tells WAND News, Hodson is currently off, without pay. The office says they are waiting the final report from Illinois State Police to determine further action.
Illinois State Police say the vehicle Hodson hit had three people inside. The 19-year old Taylorville woman was driving and pronounced dead on scene. Her male passenger also died in the crash and a 19-year old passenger from Lafayette, Indiana was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.
Hodson was also injured in the crash and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. State troopers arrested Hodson at about 1 p.m. Friday after he was discharged from the hospital.
He is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, which is a Class 2 felony charge. It carries a prison term of six to 28 years if Hodson is found guilty.
Bond for Hodson is set at $200,000. The investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.
Secretary of State Jesse White issued a statement saying, "this is a horrific tragedy and I am grieving for the victims and their families. My thoughts and prayers go out to them.”
