TILTON, Ill. (WAND) - An officer-involved shooting in Vermilion County left a police officer and suspect injured.
Illinois State Police said they were requested by Tilton police to help with an officer-involved shooting in the Tilton area Wednesday. It happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of 500 E. 14th St.
The officer and suspect were both injured in the altercation, troopers said, and went to local hospitals for treatment.
A neighbor told WAND News there was a police chase of some sort. She said a man and woman were near the officer when the man and officer began wrestling on the ground.
This neighbor and two other neighbors ran to help the officer and were about three feet away when the officer shot the suspect.
Illinois State Police could be seen on the scene searching through a white pickup truck, which neighbors said the officer who fired the shot was in.
ISP Zone 5 Investigations is leading investigation efforts. Troopers said the investigation is open and ongoing.
