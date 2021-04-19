SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new chair of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Board has been named.
Gov. JB Pritzker announced the Springfield organization's new leader will be Gary Johnson. Johnson was appointed to the museum's board of directors in September of 2019 after serving for 15 years as president of the Chicago History Museum.
Before that, Johnson served as a lawyer and partner in international law at Mayer Brown and Jones Day for 28 years.
“The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is a treasured institution that pays homage to not only the country’s first president from Illinois but also our great state’s incredible history,” said Pritzker. “I am pleased to announce Gary Johnson will serve as chair of the Museum’s Board, bringing years of prior, award-winning service with him. I am confident he will excel in the role and work to ensure the ALPLM remains a top destination for Illinoisans and visitors alike.”
The Chicago History Museum earned the National Medal from the Institute for Museum and Library Service under Johnson's leadership. This medal is the highest award in the United States for museums and libraries.
Johnson spent 10 years as president of Museums in the Park and worked as vice chair on the Special Commission on the Administration of Justice in Cook County.
“It is an honor to become the chair of this board. This is an important time for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum,” said Johnson. “It has accomplished so much for both Springfield and the nation. At the time of its anniversary, we look ahead to making it become even more relevant in our national dialogues.”
Johnson is part of the American Law Institute and a Life Fellow of the American Bar Foundation and the Illinois State Bar Association Foundation. He served as president of the Chicago Council of Lawyers.
His appointment is effective immediately.
