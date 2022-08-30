DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new FedEx Ground center is coming to Decatur.
FedEx Ground has entered into a lease agreement on a new, 317,000 square-foot distribution center located on North Brush College Road.
It is expected to be operational in October with a mix of full and part-time workers.
The facility will employ about 65 people upon opening and is currently hiring for 50 package handler positions.
Anyone interested can visit fedexgroundjobs.com and search “Decatur” to find information on the available positions including job summary, essential functions and qualifications. FedEx Ground offers benefits including medical, dental, vision, paid time off, and parental leave, as well as tuition reimbursement after a minimum threshold of service.
The company also will contract for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses that hire locally for driver, helper, manager and other positions.
FedEx officials told WAND News the site was chosen because of its "ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers' distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees."
