SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois state leaders hope a new law will help address the shortage of firefighters and emergency medical technicians.
The plan creates an EMT training, recruitment, and retention task force to discuss the impact this shortage is having on the state's EMS and health care systems.
The task force is required to recommend steps Illinois can take to assist high schools, community colleges, and ground ambulance providers to train, recruit, and retain EMTs. This group should also discuss how apprenticeship programs can help recruit emergency medical responders, EMTs, and paramedics.
"The goal here is to create a CTE program to start out with high school students learning about emergency services and build themselves up to EMTs and hopefully, eventually, take on the desire to become full-on firefighters," said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford (D-Maywood).
The task force will discuss how EMT testing and certification requirements affect recruitment and retention efforts as well.
Nine members of the task force will represent rural and ground ambulance providers while three members can bring the perspective of hospitals. The legislation also calls for members representing the State Board of Education, community colleges, and a statewide association of nursing homes.
This task force is required to meet six times before submitting a final report to the Governor's office and General Assembly by Jan. 1, 2024.
Senate Bill 761 also allows EMS directors to use alternative staffing models to best respond to emergencies. Ambulances can immediately upgrade to a higher level of service when a provider sends an ambulance assist vehicle with appropriate equipment and trained staff.
"As a professional firefighter myself, I can tell you that there is a huge problem right now in the state of Illinois and around the country with retention and recruitment of not only firemen, but EMTs and paramedics," said Sen. Neil Anderson (R-Moline). "So, thank you for your work on this."
The plan passed unanimously out of the Senate and House this spring and took effect on August 11.
