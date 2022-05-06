SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill to make sure Illinois shoppers know when there are supermarket discounts is now law.
Before this law took effect, there were no rules about how prices and discounts are displayed during checkout. Supermarkets now must show the regular and sale price of items as they are rung up so customers can immediately learn if they are getting discounts.
“When shoppers check out at the supermarket, they don’t always see the sale price of an item on the screen during a transaction,” said State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood), who championed the measure. “There shouldn’t be confusion if the computer system gave you a discount or having to hope the discount will be taken off at the end.”
She went on to say the measure helps to protect shoppers and their money. She noted family grocery bills are on the rise as inflation grips the United States.
