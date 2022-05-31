SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - State fairs are supposed to be a family friendly place to have fun, and the state wants to keep it that way.
Last year, reports said a child sex offender was discovered to be working a kids' ride through a legal loophole, which Senator Doris Turner, sponsor of Senate Bill 0319, said is the reason the past legislation needed to be clarified.
"It wasn't very specific to state or county fairs. It simply said, a carnival or amusement enterprise," Turner said.
She said the fair should be a safe place for families.
"When I was a kid, there were only two times during the year that I could be out away from home without my parents, you know, right by my side. And that was Halloween ... or during the Illinois State Fair," she added.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture said in a statement:
"...Deeply committed to the safety of all fairgoers and works closely with the illinois state police to ensure a safe and enjoyable fair experience. The amendment to the criminal code making it unlawful for a child sex offender to knowingly operate, manage, be employed by, or be associated with the state fair further supports the department's mission."
