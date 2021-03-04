SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Director of Downtown Springfield Inc. Lisa Clemmons Stott said the pandemic has hit the downtown area hard.
"We're an area for tourists. We're an area for conventions. We're an area for legislators," Stott said. "We haven't had any of that during the pandemic."
According to Stott, change could soon be coming to the area.
"One of the things that happened last year during the pandemic that is under the radar a little bit is a lot of new owners purchased buildings downtown that have been vacant for a long time," Stott said.
One of those buildings sits at 3 South Old State Capitol Plaza. Stott said it has been vacant for nearly 12 years, but under new ownership, this building may have a new lease on life.
"The owner is interested in putting in six to seven apartments and having some type of a ground floor space," Stott said.
Although ideas are in the works, Stott said renovating 100-year-old buildings isn't cheap.
"There's a big divide between how much it costs to renovate a historic building and getting them up to code and our excellence cost of living in Springfield," Stott said. "That's about a $300,000 difference for that particular building."
This is why Stott said it's so important the downtown area has Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to rebuild these vacant spaces and turn them back into taxable properties.
"Right now, the obligations are more than the money that is actually in the account," Stott said. "We have these new property owners looking to get going this year, coming out of the pandemic, being strong, adding new property tax base to it, and their TIF is not really accessible."
Seeking support from city council, Mayor Jim Langfelder put forward an ordinance to refresh the downtown TIF.
"It makes it difficult to finance a project of that nature because of the old historic nature of the buildings. It becomes cost prohibitive," Langfelder said. "I introduced an ordinance that would transfer roughly $760,000 to the downtown TIF that was previously used for roof repair for the municipal center."
Stott said the city needs to make sure downtown comes out strong from the pandemic.
"We need to be well positioned to attract people, not only to live and work, but also to visit," Stott said.
