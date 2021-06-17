SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new skate park has officially opened in Iles Park in Springfield.
After collaborating with members of the community, the Springfield Park Board created a skate park with the community's interests in mind.
"What we heard from the skating community was they really wanted what you see behind us and I love that. I love that we got together, we had meetings with the skating community, they told us what we needed to have and we listened and this is a major upgrade" said park board president Leslie Sgro.
This is the first skate park the city has built in over 20 years. For skaters like Michael Green, this is a new spot to do what he loves.
"It means a lot. It means the city actually cares about what we want, they listen to our cries," Green said.
Other Springfield residents, such as Alex Nossem, also felt the excitement for the new skate park in their backyard.
"I actually do love it a lot. It opens up the mind to more stuff and keeps kids out of trouble. Come here and just have fun," Nossem said.
This skate park is part of a $1.2 million renovation to Iles Park.
Park Board executive director Derek Harms said this is part one of a multi-phase project that is putting community needs first.
"We brought all the neighbor out and asked them what they would like to see in the skate park, and it was a really fun meeting for those of you who are maybe involved with that," Harms said. "We had a lot of people come and give various ideas on what they would like to see. What we have today is really an amazing skate park that will be here for many many generations."
