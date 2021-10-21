DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new statewide initiative called Safe2Help plans to give students in grades K through 12 the proper resources to get help.
The program has two aspects to it: providing a confidential information-sharing platform and educational resources.
Illinois Emergency Management Agency Communications Manager Rebecca Clark said leaders hope this will help change the culture in schools for the better.
"We really want to be able to level the playing field for all schools regardless of size or financial status to be able to offer these resources to their students," Clark said. "At the end of the day, we really just want to improve the culture in our schools and prevent another tragedy."
Mental health experts like director of youth and family support services at Heritage Behavioral Carrie Ray said this will help lessen the stigma surrounding mental health.
"One of the things that have been lacking is just being able to talk about mental health and this is just really getting that out there and making it less stigmatizing that, hey, we can talk about this and we can talk about if I'm not feeling well or if I think something's wrong or who my trusted adult is," Ray said.
Ray said the digital format of this resource will allow students to feel more comfortable accessing help.
"I think this gives them an avenue that they are comfortable with and that they are familiar with to be able to see something that not everybody likes to talk about and isn't something that is just part of normal conversations," she said.
This program began last year with a pilot test group of a hundred schools. After seeing success, the state feels confident launching statewide will help even more students.
"We've received over 130 interactions just in that pilot program. Those calls have ranged from bullying, suicide, sexual assault. We know that this program is working and we're excited to be able to offer this statewide," said Clark.
To access the resources, you can visit this link or download the app.
