DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Former New Vision Urban Ministries pastor Dow Moses passed away last week.
Dow Moses came to Decatur 15 years ago to plant New Vision ministries, including a church and an active food pantry. The pantry started out of his home and still feeds many each week.
Youth Pastor Blake Thompson shares how the pastor's memory will live on in not just members of the church, but in the city of Decatur.
Moses served as chaplain for the Decatur Police for 12 years, and served in the military as a chaplain, at one point spending time in Germany.
His vision for reaching the often overlooked in the community and sharing generously whenever needed will live on, as well as his teaching and mentoring, says the church's senior pastor and youth pastor.
New Vision Ministries is located at 550 N Van Dyke St, Decatur, IL 62522.
If you would like to donate to the food pantry, visit newvision217.com
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.