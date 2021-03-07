MT. ZION, Ill (WAND) - Notorious P.I.G Barbecue has recently won national recognition for their spices, and they are moving into the former Butcher's Block to sell meats, wraps, sandwiches and more soon.
"We never dreamed it," said one of the owners, Zach Keck. They only started their food truck two years ago. Even though their brand is still relatively new, the owners, Zach Keck and Seth Black have over a decade of experience with barbecue. The food truck will be staying around, and the store will offer customers something new.
"It's going to be totally different," Keck said. They will sell their signature spices, raw meat, pre-cooked and seasoned meat, paninis, and more. For them, renovating the building and hiring staff is their next challenge.
They expect to open next month. To stay updated, visit their website by clicking here.
