CHICAGO (WAND) - An Uber Eats driver was shot in the face Sunday night while dropping off an order in Chicago, according to authorities.
Police said it happened at approximately 7 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Wood. The 24-year-old man working for Uber Eats was shot in the face and ear and taken to an area hospital. He is in good condition, officials said.
Police said an 18-year-old man near the sidewalk during the incident was also hit by gunfire in the thigh. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.
No one was in custody as of Sunday night and are detectives are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.