WASHINGTON (AP) — American officials say the U.S. has launched airstrikes in Iraq targeting the Iranian-backed Shia militia members believed responsible for the rocket attack that killed and wounded American and British troops at a base north of Baghdad.
One U.S. official says multiple strikes targeted Kataib Hezbollah weapons facilities inside Iraq. The strikes were a joint operation with the British, that official says.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because operations were still going on.