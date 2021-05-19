CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - The Champaign police department confirm with WAND News that 44-year old Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim died after being shot while responding to a domestic disturbance Wednesday morning.
Oberheim is a native of Decatur and previously worked for the Decatur Police Department. He started with the Champaign Police Department in September of 2008.
"A true professional and devoted public servant, Officer Oberheim is remembered for his heroism, bravery, and the oath of office he honorably upheld in his commitment to duty," said Chief of Police Anthony Cobb.
The Decatur Police Department thanked Officer Oberheim for his dedicated service in a social media post.
Officer Oberheim was a parent of four daughters, three of which attend the Monticello School district, according to Superintendent Vic Zimmerman.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Police Officers, Firefighters, and other first responders put their lives on the line every day to ensure that the rest of us are safe - they are there when we need them during our most difficult times and are often not appreciated for their daily work. Tragedies like this bring out the best in all of us as we rally around them and their families during difficult times. The Monticello School District, the City of Monticello, and all of Officer Oberheim's fellow officers will rally around the Oberheim Family during this time. RIP 703," said Superintendent Zimmerman.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of North Neil Street just before 3:30 Wednesday morning. When the officers left their vehicles, they found an armed suspect and shooting soon followed. The suspect was shot and died on the scene.
Another Champaign police officer was shot in the exchange and was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.
At 8:50 a.m. multiple area officers lined the streets with their squad cars in front of Carle Hospital for a procession for Officer Oberheim. To watch the procession, click here.
Illinois State Police are now leading the investigation and will be assisted by the Urbana Police Department, the Champaign County Sheriff's Office and the University of Illinois Police Department.
Residents of the complex tell WAND News they are not allowed to leave or enter their apartments as of 9:00 a.m.
This article will be updated as new details are released.
