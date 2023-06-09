SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person has died after being rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries sustained in a mobile home fire in Springfield Friday morning.
A 67-year-old woman was brought in by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital’s emergency room, from a structure fire in the 1800 block of Truman Road. She was pronounced deceased at 10:43 a.m. by emergency room staff shortly after her arrival.
Her identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
A second person was taken to the hospital in serious condition with burns and smoke inhalation.
The Springfield Fire Department was called out for the fire Friday morning and learned people could be trapped inside.
Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 posted to Facebook that crews were called to a fire on S. Truman shortly before 10 a.m.
Heavy fire was showing when they arrived.
The woman who later died was found inside the home by firefighters.
At 10:42 a.m. the union reported that command said the fire was out.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
