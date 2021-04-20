(WAND)- A 21-year-old woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a traffic crash on US Route 45.
Elizabeth Feldhake of Dieterich, IL, was taken to a regional hospital Monday afternoon around 1:52 p.m. with serious injuries after colliding head-on with a semi.
According to police, Feldhake traveled northbound on US Route 45 near 500 north in Effingham County when a southbound driver tried to pass a semi-truck ahead of them, causing Feldhake to swerve into the semi head first.
Semi-truck driver Timothy Dodson 61, of Polo IL, and the second driver, Landon Back, 18, of Effingham, IL, reported no injuries.
Back was cited for improper lane usage and improper overtaking of the left lane.
At this time, no other information has been given.
