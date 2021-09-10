DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Macon County Coroner releases the identity of a victim shot Friday morning in Decatur.
Coroner Day pronounced Aidarrius Woods, 19, of Decatur, dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room at 6:55 a.m.
Woods suffered from apparent gunshot trauma in an incident that is being investigated by the Decatur PD.
Police responded to the 500 block of West Macon Street after a report of a shooting, Friday morning just before 6:30 a.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, September 11.
At this time, no other information has been released regarding this case.
WAND will continue to update as details are released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.