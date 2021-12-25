NASHVILLE, TN (WAND) - Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville.
On December 25, 2020, a man parked his RV along Second Avenue as a message played from the loud speaker warning people of an explosion.
Officers took the warning seriously and rushed door-to-door to evacuate before shortly after the bomb went off.
The explosion caused extensive damage to buildings in the area, hurting several people and killing the bomber, Anthony Warner.
One year later residents and business owners are still working to rebuild the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.