DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Old King's Orchard Community Center will host open gym Sunday starting in the new year.
Old King's Orchard announced it will host open gym Sunday starting Jan. 2 from 5-8 p.m.
The gym was closed due to COVID-19.
The entry fee is $1 for anyone 6th grade and older.
OKOCC has provided neighborhood community services for 20 years. During the fall a new gym floor was installed with the new logo.
The organization has continued to serve the community during the pandemic by providing month free food boxes, free produce and free food pantry. In addition to recreational and educational opportunity for community members.
