DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - To help kids stay fit during the upcoming school year, the Decatur Park District is offering an outdoor physical education program.
Students have the option to be part of "P.E. in the Park" during their virtual learning school days. The program is open to kids in the 5-13 age range (grades K-8) and will be held in Pavilion No. 1 at Fairview Park in Decatur.
The eight-week program features outdoor fitness, running, soccer, wiffle ball, kickball and more. Students can attend Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon, with dates running from Aug. 17-Oct. 8. There will be no meeting on Sept. 7.
Students can be signed up for both sessions if they choose.
The cost is $69, or $62 with a resident discount. Scholarships are available, the park district said.
Officials said Centers for Disease Control and Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines for sanitation, social distancing and face coverings will be followed. Students should wear athletic clothing and tennis shoes and bring their own water bottle and mask.
People can register by calling (217)429-3472 or by visiting this website. More fall activity and program news can be found by looking at the online August/September Activity Guide.
