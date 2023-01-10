MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two Decatur residents who were arrested for child pornography, and one for criminal sexual assault plead not guilty in court on Tuesday morning.
The Macon County State's Attorney said Douglas R. Nichols, 54, and Kelly J. Nichols, 52, plead not guilty to the charges.
According to Macon County Jail records, Douglas R. Nichols, 54, and Kelly J. Nichols, 52, were booked into the Macon County Jail on Wednesday morning.
Kelly was booked on a Child Pornography charge.
Douglas was booked for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault of a Victim Under 13, Child Porn and Criminal Sexual Abuse.
WAND News learned a warrant was issued for their arrest and they turned themselves in.
WAND News reached out to the Macon County State's Attorney to obtain more about the pair's arrest.
According to Decatur Police, this arrest stems from an investigation that was initiated in the summer of 2021, where numerous false rumors were being spread about the nature of the investigation and the people involved in the investigation.
Kelly's next hearing is set for Feb. 23. Doug will be back in court Jan. 25.
This is a developing story. WAND News will update this article with more information as it is provided.
