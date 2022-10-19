PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Pana Community Unit School District #8 held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, kicking off the construction of a new Elementary School.
Poettker Construction is the construction manager and BLDD the architect for the new 65,000-square-foot elementary school.
It will replace the current elementary space that is located in two different buildings.
“Poettker has a reputation for outstanding financial responsibility, safety performance, quality construction, and schedule management, which are instrumental when working with school districts,” said Jason Bauer, superintendent of Pana CUSD 8.
Jon Carroll, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer with Poettker Construction, said, “We are truly honored to serve as the construction manager on this new 21st century learning center for the Pana community and look forward to providing a safe, modern, and welcoming learning environment for its students.”
The new Elementary School will be located at 203 W. 9th St. in Pana.
There will be two main zones: public and shared-use areas and the education zone. The public and shared use areas include administrative offices, a commons and cafeteria area, an ICC 500 Storm Shelter-rated gymnasium, and areas designated for art, music, library/media center, and STEM learning.
The educational zone will have PK-2 located on the first floor,3rd -5th grades on the second floor. The classrooms go around the sides of the central gym.
There will be an outdoor learning environment with a 1/8-mile walking path and three playgrounds tailored to different age levels. A designated bus route will be created that is separate from the general parking.
Construction is expected to begin this fall. The plan is to have it completed in time for the 2024 school year.
