PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - The Kroger store in Paris is shutting its doors.
Kroger's Central Division announced the decision Wednesday to close its store at 518 E. Jasper Street in Paris.
Ongoing poor financial performance was listed as the reason for the closure.
The store will close within 30 days.
Kroger's said some of the 52 associates from the Paris store will be offered the opportunity to transfer to other Kroger stores in the area.
Severance will be offered to qualified associates based on their length of service with the company.