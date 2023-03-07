(WAND) - Parkland College is announcing a new partnership with AGCO Corporation.
AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technology.
Starting in Fall 2024, the college will construct a new $6 million training center on its campus. The construction was made possible by a $5 million donation from AGCO Corporation.
The facility will house a new Service Technician Associate in Applied Science degree program. It will provide students with instruction specific to AGCO-branded equipment such as Fendt® and Massey Ferguson® and provide education in general ag concepts.
The program will accept students sponsored by AGCO dealerships.
The two-year program will employ a work-based learning program to rotate students between classwork and fieldwork. Those who complete the program will get fully accredited associate degrees.
The program includes:
- Service Technician A.A.S degree
- Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 technician certification on AGCO equipment
- Operation, troubleshooting, and service information for AGCO equipment
- Service, warranty and parts information for AGCO equipment
- Work-based learning with AGCO dealerships
Classes in Fall 2023 will be held in the currently existing agricultural buildings on campus.
Groundbreaking will occur in summer 2023 on the new 25,000-square-foot building.
For more information, click HERE.
