DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - At least one lane of traffic will be closed beginning April 9 as crews work on patching Illinois 121 in Decatur.
The work extends from Bearsdale Road to University Avenue in Decatur. There will be daily lane closures, the Illinois Department of Transportation said, with at least one lane open at all times.
There will still be access to businesses in the work zone during the project. In total, work is expected to take about four weeks.
"Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area," an IDOT press release said. "To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment."
IDOT District 7 updates can be found on the district's Twitter page. Construction details can be viewed on IDOT's traveler information map, which can be accessed on GettingAroundIllinois.com.