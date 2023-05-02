SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A 57-year-old Springfield man who was struck by a vehicle and killed has been identified.
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirmed the man struck at the intersection of Veteran’s Parkway and West Washington Street on April 28 was Brian Eck.
Eck was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital emergency room, but was pronounced dead by hospital staff at 9:26 p.m., shortly after his arrival.
Allmon said Eck died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the pedestrian vs motor vehicle incident.
The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.
