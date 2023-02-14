PIATT CO., (WAND) —The Piatt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Tess the Goldendoodle dog has been recovered.
On Wednesday morning, a 2007 White Lincoln Navigator was stolen in Mansfield. According to the Piatt County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln contained a Goldendoodle dog.
On Thursday, the Lincoln was recovered in Tennesse but Tess was not with the vehicle. She was finally located on Valentine's Day morning near Greenville, Alabama. The post stated that she will be reunited with her owners soon.
Piatt County Sheriff's Office did not specify whether the car thief was located but the investigation is still active.
WAND News spoke to the daughter of Tess' owner and she confirmed that the dog had been found safely and will soon be with her family.
