DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local credit union made a donation of pizzas to the Macon County Sheriff's Office in celebration of National First Responders Day.
The Wednesday gift came from Land of Lincoln Credit Union. Its goal was to honor deputies, correctional officers and court security officers.
Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown accepted the donation.
Land of Lincoln officials told WAND News they donated to over a dozen central Illinois police and fire stations in Decatur, Mt. Zion, Bloomington, Effingham, Pana, Mattoon, Springfield, Vandalia and Centralia on National First Responders Day.
"It was a fun day of honoring first responders," the business said in a reply to the station's post about its donation to the sheriff's office.
