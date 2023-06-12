CHICAGO (WAND) — Planned Parenthood of Illinois (PPIL) announced a 54% increase in abortion patients, both medication and procedural, since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.
Data from PPIL also showed that more patients are visiting health centers at a higher gestational age which requires a procedural abortion. Abortions over 16 weeks of gestational age make up 13% of all procedural abortions, compared to 8% pre-Dobbs decision.
“The Supreme Court stripped away a fundamental right, causing devastating consequences for our patients, especially those forced to travel for care,” said Jennifer Welch, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois. “People should have the freedom to control their own body without political or corporate interference. This includes access to all abortion options and gender-affirming care, which is targeted by the same anti-abortion organizations and legislators. I am proud of the work PPIL does to meet patients’ needs and continue to fight to expand access to care.”
Other PPIL data shows:
- Over the course of the year, nearly a quarter (25%) of PPIL patients traveled from another state compared to 7% before Dobbs.
- Patients traveled from 34 different states.
- The number of patients needing financial assistance or travel support for care more than doubled, and the average amount increased from $250 to almost $500 because of expanded distances, time delays, and costs of travel.
- PPIL provided over $1.5 million in financial support to abortion patients through a combination of sources over the last year.
“Illinois is a safe haven in the Midwest because of the pro-choice champions in Springfield,” said Welch, President and CEO for PPIA. “Together with coalition partners, we passed a full suite of legislation that protects our patients and providers traveling from another state where there are bans and restrictions. We continue to fight for the rights of everyone to access the essential health care they need and deserve. ”
