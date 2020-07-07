PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) – A Pleasant Plains 7th grade math teacher resigned his position after racist tweets surfaced.
Pleasant Plains Community Unit School District 8 Superintendent Matt Runge confirmed that Luke Jason resigned his position after being put on a 10-day suspension. The posts were from 2015 and included the N-word.
According to the State Board of Education licensure search, Jason was licensed in 2000 and his current license expires in 2021. Jason is endorsed to teach 5th through 8th grade language arts, math and social sciences, in addition to Kindergarten through 9th grade elementary education.
The Illinois State Board of Education said on Tuesday it could not disclose if the posts by Jason would prompt a licensure review, but did say that under State Code 21 B-75, the posts could be reviewed and suspension or revocation of Jason’s license could be recommended.
WAND has attempted to find a contact for Jason and has been unable to.
This is a developing story, and a WAND crew is working on a full story for the WAND News at 10:00.
