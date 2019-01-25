ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) – A bank worker accused of having child pornography on his phone is behind bars.
Police say a co-worker of Scott Gentry, 57, at Gerber State Bank in Argenta (110 E. Elm St.) noticed his phone open when she went to talk to him at his desk Thursday. Officers say she saw a photo of a young naked girl between the ages of 2 and 4 years old on the device.
Sworn statements say Gentry quickly closed the screen when he noticed the co-worker looking. Police came to the scene and talked to the suspect, who they say told them he had “a lot” of photos of minors on the phone.
Officers looked through Gentry’s phone after he signed a consent to search form. There were over 3,000 photos and videos on the phone of children as young as 3 years old to others in their teenage years in which sexual acts happened, police say.
Gentry is charged with possession of child pornography. His bond in Macon County is set at $100,000.
Gerber State Bank declined to comment when WAND-TV reached out on Friday afternoon.