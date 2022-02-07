DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police are warning the public about fentanyl being laced in marijuana illegally being sold on the street.
In a statement from police, along with the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group and other law enforcement agencies, authorities said fentanyl and fentanyl substitutes, such as acetylfentanyl and benzylfentanyl, have been laced in marijuana and other illegal street drugs. Fentanyl and other synthetic counterparts are "extremely dangerous" and can be absorbed by inhalation, injection, and even through skin, police added.
Authorities noted there have been reports of a user having severe psychedelic side-effects and typical fentanyl overdose symptoms. Those symptoms include itching, nausea and potentially serious respiratory depression that can lead to death if it isn't immediately treated. If a person suspects they have been contaminated and can feel the symptoms, they should seek medical attention.
A person can't see, smell or taste fentanyl if it was laced into marijuana. Authorities said the amount can be small enough that it can't be detected, but can still be fatal to a person.
"All illegal drugs have their dangers and risks, however, what a person believes to be one drug may turn out to something completely different that could lead to catastrophic results. There is no quality control," police said. "We understand that there is no quick fix to substance abuse and it requires the desire, strength and support to beat it."
Officers added this statement is not about pros and cons of marijuana, but is fully about the presence of fentanyl and the harm it can cause.
Anyone who has information about fentanyl being used as an additive to another substance should call Danville police at (217)431-2250, VMEG at (217)443-1466, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217)446-TIPS. All callers will stay confidential.
If anyone or someone they care about has substance abuse issues, Danville police are reminding people about support resources that are available. They include:
- Alpha Omega Counseling Services-(217)274-7336
- VA Illiana Healthcare System- (217)554-3000
- New Directions Treatment Center- (217)442-9026
- Rosecrance-(217)477-4500 or (888)928-5278
- Alcoholics Anonymous- (217)373-4200
- Alanon-(888)425-2666
- Celebrate Recovery-(217)442-7306
- Narcotics Anonymous-(217)539-0475
