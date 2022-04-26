DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a Decatur business was hit by gunfire that came from a vehicle Tuesday.
Officers reported a vehicle was eastbound in the parking lot in front of the In & Out Convenience Store (3715 N. Woodford St.) when gunshots were fired from the inside of the vehicle. Police confirmed a business on Woodford Street was hit by gunfire.
Police reported finding evidence of a shooting, including shell casings and bullet defects in the business. The business owner said gunshots were fired all over the plaza by the shooter.
There were no gunshot victims reported. Police said it is unclear what the intentions of the shooter were.
Police were called at about 3:44 p.m. Tuesday.
