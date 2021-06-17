SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-Drug bust leads to the arrest of a 40-year-old man in Sangamon County.
Officials say, on Wednesday, June 17, at approximately 5:20 a.m., the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office DIRT team executed a search warrant at 300 Farley St., Springfield, IL.
DIRT obtained the search warrant for the residence of Robert L. Wilson, 40, after multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine.
The Sheriff's Tactical Response Unit served the warrant on the residence, and upon searching the house, DIRT located and seized the following:
· A stolen .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol (reported stolen out of Jacksonville, IL.)
· A 9mm semi-automatic pistol
· 1459 grams of suspected methamphetamine (over 3 pounds)
· Approximately 126 grams of suspected cocaine
· Approximately $31,000 in USC
· Body armor
· 2010 Cadillac Escalade
Police arrested Wilson on the scene, and he has since been taken to the Sangamon County Jail, where he was charged with four counts of man/del methamphetamine (Two Class X and Two Class 1), possession of methamphetamine (Class 1), and possession of cocaine (Class 1).
Other charges may be forthcoming based on the items recovered during the search warrant.
Wilson has 28 prior arrests, including weapons, robbery, assault, drugs, and a prior prison sentence for narcotics charges.
